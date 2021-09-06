Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Baker Who Competed On Food Network Opening Bergen County Cake Shop

Valerie Musson
Cristina Vazquez
Cristina Vazquez Photo Credit: Nicole Laxton Photography

A Fair Lawn native who appeared in several Food Network competitions is now opening a cake shop of her very own.

Cristina Vazquez made her television debut as the youngest finalist on Season 4 of Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship at the age of 24.

She also competed on the network’s first seasons of Halloween Cake Off Champion and Big Time Bake Winner.

Now 27, Vasquez — a proud Cuban-Puerto Rican living in Hawthorne — is breaking into the bakery scene with the launch of her new Glen Rock cake shop, Petal Dust Cakery.

“Glen Rock is the town I started baking in when I was 15 years old!” Vasquez writes on Instagram.

“I worked for free at a bake shop a few days after school and on weekends just to learn the craft... and now opening my shop in town feels full circle.”

The brick-and-mortar shop’s location is described as an “unexpected place” off Rodney Street and around the corner from Rock and Main — though its exact address has not been revealed.

Customers will be able to order cakes, schedule consultations and “grab and go” decadent treats like cupcakes, macarons and more.

Petal Dust Cakery is slated to open this summer — “hopefully sometime end of July,” Vasquez said.

“Thank you all for the kind words and support,” writes Vasquez. “I cannot wait to keep sharing the love and excitement with everyone as this journey continues!”

Follow Petal Dust Cakery on Instagram for new updates.

