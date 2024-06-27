Bicyclist, 47, Dies After Being Struck On Route 9W

As of Thursday, June 27, more than $12,000 has been raised.

"The famous 9W leaving from Fort Lee, will no longer feel the same without him," Jang won Woo, who organized the fundraiser said."

Kim was struck by a Mercedes Sprinter Van at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Palisade Avenue and Sylvan Avenue, Englewood Cliffs police said.

Kim was transported to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to the fundraiser. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police said. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

A funeral was held on Thursday, June 27 at Rockland Cemetery in Sparkil, according to his obituary.

