Best Restaurants To Try If You're Going To Jets Or Giants Game

Well, there are plenty of restaurants and bars around the stadium if you're planning to see the Giants attempt to rebound from their dismal 2023 season or see if Gang Green can live up to the hype.

And who knows, pick the right spot and you might see Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a Cedar Grove resident, celebrating what Jets fans hope will be many home victories this season.

Here are the restaurants we recommend:

At the American Dream in East Rutherford

Marcus Samuelsson’s Marcus Live! Bar & Grille: The restaurant owned by Chef Marcus Samuelsson's offers a family-friendly atmosphere with a wide variety of classics perfect for game day including wings, cornbread, ribs, smash burgers, jerk cauliflower, cornbread waffles, hot honey salmon, shrimp & grits, pizza and truffle fries, and more.

Around the Clock Diner: Find diner classics including breakfast favorites, homemade doughnuts, shakes, and a full bar with wine, beer, and signature cocktails.

The GAMEROOM Powered by Hasbro: This arcade inside of the mall, whose executive chef you may have seen on "Chopped," has its own extensive, game-inspired menu including Community Chest nachos, salads, sliders, Potato Head fries, Trivial Pursuits pizzas, and more.

Carpaccio: If you're looking for something slightly more upscale, try Carpaccio, an Italian restaurant most known for its luxurious location of 25 years at the Bal Harbour Shops. There's a happy hour menu, executive lunch menu, and even a "Summer of Lobster" menu.

Local Favorites

Matera's On Park, Rutherford: A deli with a market that offers imported Italian goods. Housemade soups, salads, sandwiches, and more.

The Candlewyck Diner, East Rutherford: Your classic New Jersey diner, family-owned and operated for 50 years with an extensive menu (we're talking 16 pages) and bar.

Vesta Wood-Fired Pizza, East Rutherford: Upscale casual pizza and Italian. On the menu find arancini, wings, crab cakes, charcuterie, salads, pastas, and of course, wood-fired pizzas.

Redd's Restaurant & Biergarten, Carlstadt: This sports bar with an outdoor beer garden is perfect for mingling and pregaming, and even offers a shuttle service to and from MetLife Stadium. The bar boasts 35+ flatscreen TVs and all of your favorite bar food, including burgers, pizza, Philly cheese steak and more. Kids are welcome.

