John Urso was booked into the Bergen County Jail on April 12 following his arrest on lewdness charges hours earlier, records show.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said members of his Special Victims Unit took custody of Urso after he was arrested by Saddle Brook police.

Urso exposed himself to three children under 13 years old, the prosecutor said.

