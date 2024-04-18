Bergen Man Charged With 2010 Pre-Teen Sex Assault

Donato Avolio, now 35, was in his early 20s when he sexually assaulted the youngster, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Wyckoff police notified his Special Victims Unit of the allegation on March 27, Musella said.

An arrest warrant was drawn up the following day charging Avolio with second-degree sexual assault of a victim under 13, he said.

A manhunt that lasted nearly three weeks ended with the single, Italian-born Avolio’s arrest in Clifton on Tuesday, April 16, the prosecutor said.

He has remained held in the Bergen County Jail since then pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

