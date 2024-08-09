Bergen County Hot Dog Shop Expands Into Union County

Dan DeMiglio, owner of the Westwood eatery, announced his shop will be expanding into Westfield, with an opening date set for sometime next month.

"It’s a proud moment for our entire team," DeMiglio said. "A huge thanks to everyone who’s been with us on this journey.

"Bringing co-owner Chef Danny’s recipes and our Beef Tallow tastebud magic to such an artistic and supportive business community is incredibly exciting. We can’t wait to bring this to Westfield."

The Westwood location opened last October and quickly drew acclaim from hot dog aficionados for its unique concoctions.

DeMiglio is the grandson of the original owner of Callahan's, the legendary hot dog establishment. DeMiglio revived Callahan's in Norwood, from 2015 to 2020.

The hot dogs are exclusive to 1950s, with original (pork and beef) and signature (just beef) hot dogs from Thumann's, a meat wholesaler in Carlstadt.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.