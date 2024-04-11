Accused JC Scammers Hit With More Charges, Total Take Rises By $400,000

Married couple Viral Patel, 38, and Priyanka Patel, 33, of Jersey City and Pratik Patel, 35, of Ramsey, were originally charged last December with pocketing $200,000 for services that were never provided by their Janvi Hotel Supply company on Thorne Street, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Members of the prosecutor’s Special Investigations Unit continued working the case and found six more victims, Suarez said on Thursday, April 11.

“The victims received and paid invoices for Janvi Hotel Supply LLC for contract work that was not performed or went unfinished,” Suarez said. “One victim provided supplies to Janvi Hotel Supply LLC and never received payment.

“The total theft from the six victims amounted to more than $440,000,” the prosecutor said.

The Patels were all taken into custody on Tuesday, charged with six counts each of theft by deception and conspiracy and released on summonses pending court action.

