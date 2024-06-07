6-Year-Old NJ Girl Dies When Piece Of Badminton Racquet Pierces Skull On Lake Vacation

The Morgan family was enjoying lunch during a trip to a lakeside cottage on Maine around noon Saturday, June 1 when they heard screaming.

The aluminum shaft of a badminton racquet her 10-year-old brother was playing with became dislodged from the wooden handle, causing the shaft to strike 6-year-old Lucy Morgan, who had been sitting on the sidelines, in the head, piercing through her skull, Maine State Police said.

The Stockholm girl was rushed to one hospital by Limerick, ME Fire and EMS, and airlifted to another, where she died on Wednesday, June 5, police said.

"Our hearts hurt with incomprehensible pain," said Lucy's father, Jesse Morgan, a pastor at Green Pond Bible Chapel in Rockaway Township.

Two weeks before she died, Lucy had asked her mother how to be with God and be saved, and she prayed for God to forgive her and that she believed in Jesus, Morgan said on a blog detailing the horrific accident.

A GoFundMe for the family had raised $88,000 as of press time.

Lucy is survived by her parents, Jesse and Bethany and her siblings, Silas, Shiloh and Atticus. A funeral will be held on June 15.

