12-Year-Old, Adult Killed, Baby, 6-Year-Old Airlifted In Route 78 Crash: State Police

Two people were killed, including a 12-year-old child, in a crash on Route 78 in Warren County on Wednesday night, May 22, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo) / Kyle Mazza (file photo inset)
At 11:23 p.m., a Lincoln passenger vehicle traveling east on Route 78 in Greenwich Township entered the right shoulder and crashed into the back of an international tractor semi-trailer, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police, said.

The driver and a 12-year-old child in the backseat were killed, Lebron said. Three other passengers, including a 6-year-old boy and a 9-month old girl were airlifted to a nearby hospital, Lebron said.

The identity of the victims is being withheld, pending next-of-kin notification, Lebron said. The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said. 

