$100 Million Indoor Waterpark Set To Open Next Month At Showboat Atlantic City

The ISLAND Waterpark at Showboat Atlantic City is billed as the world's largest waterpark near a beachfront.

The 120,000-square-foot waterpark is a $100 million project and will have a 6,500-square-foot lazy river, 1,000-square-foot surf simulator, pools, shopping, party rooms, lounge areas, and more than a dozen waterslides.

A retractable glass-pane roof will make the water park a year-round attraction. It is located next to the Showboat on New Jersey Avenue.

Showboat's owner and CEO of Tower Investments, Inc., Bart Blatstein said the resort is a family destination for all ages.

The waterpark will have some areas that are for "adult-only" featuring cabanas, Peloton bikes, manicure stations and swim-up bars. At night, the park will turn into a nightlife venue, also for adults only, he said.

