Soccer Brawl: 25 Players Involved, Police, Ambulances From Various Bergen Towns Response

A brawl between two soccer teams brought police and ambulances from several area towns to Superdome Sports in Waldwick late Tuesday.

Photo Credit: BACKGROUND: Boyd A. Loving (file photo) / INSET: Superdome Sports (Facebook)
Officers from Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Ridgewood and Wyckoff joined their borough colleagues after up to 25 players came to blows at the indoor field on Hopper Avenue around 11 p.m. Dec. 19, Waldwick Police Lt. Troy E. Seifert said.

Several of the participants had minor injuries that were treated at the scene by members of BLS units from Waldwick, Allendale and the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, the lieutenant said.

A 44-year-old Spring Valley resident was charged with simple assault and released on a summons following a police investigation, Seifert said.

