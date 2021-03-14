Two Injured In Destructive Waldwick House Fire

Two residents were hospitalized for injuries sustained during a fire that ravaged a Waldwick home Saturday night.

Firefighters found flames blowing through the roof and out second-floors windows of the West Prospect Street home when they arrived around 9:30 p.m.

They had the main body of the blaze knocked in under a half hour and officially under control shortly before 11 p.m.

The extent of the residents' injuries weren't immediately known, although responders said they didn't appear life-threatening. Both were taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

The fire went to three alarms for coverage.

