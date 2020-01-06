Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Highlands Daily Voice serves Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Midland Park, Saddle River, Upper Saddle River & Waldwick
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Highlands Daily Voice serves Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Midland Park, Saddle River, Upper Saddle River & Waldwick

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: I Don’t Wanna Stay Home: Southside Johnny And Asbury Jukes Headline Monmouth Park Drive-In Show
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Car Slams Into Front Of Waldwick Dry Cleaners

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the Dry Clean Spa on Franklin Turnpike in Waldwick.
At the Dry Clean Spa on Franklin Turnpike in Waldwick. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

No injuries were reported after a compact car slammed into the front of a Waldwick dry cleaners early Monday afternoon.

It was unclear why the female driver's Ford Focus lurched forward, smashing a window at the Dry Clean Spa on Franklin Turnpike.

Waldwick police and firefighters responded, along with a borough building inspector who found minimal damage, allowing other businesses in the strip mall off Wyckoff Avenue to continue operating.

The car was driven from the scene.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Highlands Daily Voice!

Serves Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Midland Park, Saddle River, Upper Saddle River & Waldwick

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.