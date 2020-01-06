Car Slams Into Front Of Waldwick Dry Cleaners

No injuries were reported after a compact car slammed into the front of a Waldwick dry cleaners early Monday afternoon.

It was unclear why the female driver's Ford Focus lurched forward, smashing a window at the Dry Clean Spa on Franklin Turnpike.

Waldwick police and firefighters responded, along with a borough building inspector who found minimal damage, allowing other businesses in the strip mall off Wyckoff Avenue to continue operating.

The car was driven from the scene.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.