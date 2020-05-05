Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Allendale Man, 21, Burned When Sealant Vapors Flash In His Face

Jerry DeMarco
The Allendale victim was taken to HUMC with 1st and 2nd degree burns. Photo Credit: Allendale Ambulance Corps

A 21-year-old Allendale man sustained first- and second-degree burns Tuesday when vapors from a can of spray sealant flashed in his face, authorities said.

The New Street victim was using the rubber spray in his backyard when something ignited the vapors -- possibly static electricity, Allendale Police Chief George Scherb told Daily Voice.

The flash burned his face and scalp, the chief said.

An ambulance took the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center, the chief said.

