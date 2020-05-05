Allendale Man, 21, Burned When Sealant Vapors Flash In His Face

A 21-year-old Allendale man sustained first- and second-degree burns Tuesday when vapors from a can of spray sealant flashed in his face, authorities said.

The New Street victim was using the rubber spray in his backyard when something ignited the vapors -- possibly static electricity, Allendale Police Chief George Scherb told Daily Voice.

The flash burned his face and scalp, the chief said.

An ambulance took the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center, the chief said.

