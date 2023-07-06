Fair 82°

Pickup Crashes Through Route 17 Guardrail, Down Embankment

A driver and passenger escaped serious injury when their pickup truck crashed through a Route 17 guardrail and landed on its side down an embankment, responders said.

The Chevy Silverado landed on its side after crashing through the guardrail just past Sheridan Avenue on southbound Route 17 in Waldwick.
Jerry DeMarco
It was just past the bus stop at the Sheridan Avenue exit on the southbound highway in Waldwick just past 2 a.m. Wednesday when the Chevy Silverado barreled through the rail and landed on its driver's side.

Waldwick firefighters stabilized the truck, then used a ladder to get the two occupants out.

The Waldwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps took both of them to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that firefighters said weren't life-threatening.

Firefighters then cut out a section of rail with an electric saw so the truck could be pulled out by a tow truck.

Borough police also responded.

The Waldwick Fire Department took all of the photos.

