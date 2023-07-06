Pickup Crashes Through Route 17 Guardrail, Down Embankment

It was just past the bus stop at the Sheridan Avenue exit on the southbound highway in Waldwick just past 2 a.m. Wednesday when the Chevy Silverado barreled through the rail and landed on its driver's side.

Waldwick firefighters stabilized the truck, then used a ladder to get the two occupants out.

The Waldwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps took both of them to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that firefighters said weren't life-threatening.

Firefighters then cut out a section of rail with an electric saw so the truck could be pulled out by a tow truck.

Borough police also responded.

The Waldwick Fire Department took all of the photos.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Highlands and receive free news updates.