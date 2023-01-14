Contact Us
UPDATE: Sedan Crashes Off Route 17

Jerry DeMarco
The BMW ended up in a wooded area on the southbound side near Sheridan Avenue in Waldwick around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
The BMW ended up in a wooded area on the southbound side near Sheridan Avenue in Waldwick around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED (Anonymous)

A sedan flew over a guardrail on Route 17, sending its driver to the hospital.

The 2013 BMW ended up in a wooded area just past a bus shelter on the southbound side near Sheridan Avenue in Waldwick shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Police Lt. Troy Seifert said.

Waldwick firefighters freed the 48-year-old driver from Newark, who suffered a suspected head injury, the lieutenant said.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center by members of the Waldwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Waldwick police are investigating the cause of the crash.

