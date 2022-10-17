Contact Us
UPDATE: No Hydrants Hampers Fight Against Upper Saddle River Mansion Fire At Rockland Border

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
34 Hillside Avenue, Upper Saddle River
34 Hillside Avenue, Upper Saddle River Photo Credit: UPPER SADDLE RIVER FIRE DEPT

Nearly three dozen mutual aid companies and well over 100 firefighters helped counter a lack of area hydrants as a fast-moving blaze consumed an Upper Saddle River mansion at the Rockland County border over the weekend.

No one was injured in the multi-alarm Hillside Avenue blaze, which broke out in the $2.7 million home in the north end of town shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, and instantly became fully involved, fire officials said.

Authorities were investigating the cause.

Firefighters were immediately forced into an exterior attack, with the blaze going to three alarms within minutes of their arrival -- and, eventually, five alarms for coverage.

It took roughly 3½ hours to bring the blaze under control. Firefighters continued to douse hotspots into the evening.

Mutual aid at the scene or in coverage was provided by, among others, firefighters from Allendale, Emerson, Fair Lawn, Franklin Lakes, Glen Rock, Hillsdale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Ramsey, Mahwah, Midland Park, Montvale, Oakland, Paramus, Ramsey, Ridgewood, Saddle River, Wyckoff, Wanaque, Woodcliff Lake, Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, and multiple Rockland County companies, including Hillcrest, Monsey, Pearl River, Spring Valley, South Spring Valley, Stony Point, Suffern, Tallman and Thiells.

