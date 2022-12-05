Uber Driver Struck On Route 17 After Getting Out To Help Ill Passenger

An Uber driver was struck by a passing car after he got out to help an ill passenger on Route 17 in Waldwick, authorities said.

The 31-year-old Yonkers driver pulled his 2019 Cherokee to the side of the southbound highway just past the Sheridan Avenue exit shortly after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 3, "when he learned that his rear passenger was not feeling well in the back seat," Waldwick Police Lt. Troy E. Seifert said.

The Uber driver was then struck in the right lane by a 2018 Honda Civic operated by a 37-year-old Bergenfield resident, the lieutenant said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Seifert said.

The Civic driver immediately pulled over and cooperated with Sgt. Kyle Moore and Officers Tim Chaney and Connor Walsh, who all responded, the lieutenant said.

Also responding were members of the Waldwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps and paramedics from the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, he said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Highlands and receive free news updates.