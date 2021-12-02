Transit Police Charge Passenger With Assaulting Conductor In Bergen

Authorities captured a Waldwick man wanted for assaulting a conductor at a local train station.

New Jersey Transit police tracked down DeVaugn K. Dudley, 23, and took him into custody assisted by Waldwick police, said Emma Wright, NJT's senior public information officer.

They charged him with aggravated assault and interfering with transportation in connection with a Nov. 23 incident at the Waldwick station, Wright said.

No sooner was Dudley booked into the Bergen County Jail than a Superior Court judge in Hackensack released him Tuesday, pending further court action, under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

Defendants charged with assaults on conductors and bus operators in New Jersey face enhanced penalties of up to five years in prison and as much as $15,000 in fines.

