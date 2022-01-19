Contact Us
News

Roofer Injured In Saddle River Fall

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
The Valley Hospital EMS
The Valley Hospital EMS Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE PHOTO)

A roofer sustained a head injury in a fall at a Saddle River home Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The worker initially was unconscious after falling from the roof of the home on East Saddle River Road around 1:30 p.m., Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said.

"He was conscious when we arrived and exhibiting signs of a head injury," the chief said.

The roofer was taken to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center by an EMS unit from the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

