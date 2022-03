Residents and several cats safely fled an overnight house fire in Waldwick, responders said.

The two-alarm midland blaze broke out in the attic of the Douglas Street home around midnight Sunday, March 5.

Waldwick firefighters quickly doused the flames, sparing further damage.

The cause wasn't immediately determined.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Mahwah, Midland Park and Wyckoff.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.