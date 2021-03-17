Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
'Quiet Giant': Borough Mourns Death Of Beloved Bergen County Firefighter, 61

Jerry DeMarco
Mark Murray
Mark Murray Photo Credit: SADDLE RIVER FD

He was a cornerstone of the Saddle River Fire Department, a "quiet giant" who, despite battling cancer, was still active and "always willing to help out," the borough's bravest said.

They and others were in mourning after Mark Murray, 61, succumbed to the illness Tuesday night.

“He was one of our beloved firemen and a lifelong resident,” Mayor Albert Kurpis and members of the Borough Council said in a brief statement. “[This is] a huge loss for our fire department and the borough.”

Murray, who served in the U.S. Coast Guard, was vice president of the Saddle River Fire Association. e was also a member of the Knights of Columbus St. Gabriel Council “one of the quiet giants of our time,” wrote Mike Toomey.

“Mark was a cornerstone of the FD. Always there,” added former firefighter Michelle Carey. “He’ll be missed by many.

“He had a heart of gold,” Carey wrote. “I wish I had more time to have listened. He was a great man.”

Kurpis ordered flags flown at half-most in all borough buildings.

Funeral arrangements were pending.

