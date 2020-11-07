No, They're Not Repaving Route 17: Truck Keels, Macadam Spills

A dump truck spilled macadam onto a Route 17 exit and entrance ramp Saturday morning.

The driver got out OK after the mishap at the southbound exit in Allendale around 9:45 a.m.

A heavy duty wrecker was needed to right and remove the truck, as well as equipment, shovels -- and brooms -- to clean up the mess.

The ramp off and onto Route 17 at East Allendale Avenue was closed for the time being.

Bergen County sheriff's officers joined Allendale police and firefighters and state DOT workers at the scene.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.