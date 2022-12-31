Nasty Crash Near Route 17 Sends Two To Hospital

Two people were hospitalized following a crash at a busy Ho-Ho-Kus intersection.

The collision at the five corners at Sheridan and Hollywood avenues near Gilbert Road around 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 severely damaged an SUV and a wagon.

Both victims were taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that weren't immediately considered life-threatening.

Ho-Ho-Kus firefighters killed power to the vehicles and cleaned up a fuel spill. Ho-Ho-Kus police and EMS also responded, as did a paramedic team from Valley. Waldwick police assisted with traffic control.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Highlands and receive free news updates.