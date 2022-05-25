Fleeing Vehicle Thieves Nearly Run Down Owner, Nabbed On Route 17 In Paramus

A fleeing getaway car full of ski-masked thieves nearly struck a Bergen County homeowner who'd stopped them from stealing his luxury SUV, authorities said.

The resident called police with the license plate number of the car that had just missed him outside his home, Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said.

Paramus police captured the quartet on southbound Route 17 moments later, then handed them over to their Saddle River colleagues, he said.

The thieves were trying to take a $200,000 Mercedes when the High Ridge-neighborhood homeowner stopped them shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday, Cosgriff said.

Following his quick call, borough police issued a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert for the getaway car.

Paramus police had the quartet surrounded moments later at the Shell station north of A&S Drive.

Charged with conspiracy to commit theft, possession of burglary tools and having a pound and a half of pot for sale were:

Ibn K. Adrien, 24, whose most recent address is in Wilkes Barre, PA;

Patrick E. Jordan, 21, of Newark;

Alkariem K. Little 28, of East Orange;

Quad Cheatham, 26, the getaway driver, of Bloomfield.

Cheatham also was charged with attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Cosgriff thanked Paramus police, citing what he called another example of neighboring area law enforcement agencies working in concert to protect the public.

Teamwork among police, the public and neighboring departments continues to produce tangible results in Bergen County. In addition to this week's grab, police working together nabbed two would-be car thieves in Upper Saddle River last month.

