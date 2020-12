A fully-involved attached-garage fire Tuesday severely damaged a Saddle River home.

The three-alarm fire broke out at the 2½-story Cortland Drive home off Chestnut Ridge Road around 3:45 p.m.

Firefighters had it doused in under 20 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Park Ridge, Montvale and Washington Township firefighters were among the mutual responders.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.