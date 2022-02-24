Bergen Dad Taking Kids To School Struck Head-On By Heroin User's Wrong-Way Sedan, Police Say

A heroin user from Passaic was behind the wheel of a sedan that crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed head-on into an SUV driven by an Upper Saddle River dad taking his two kids to school, authorities said.

The father and children – 11 and 9 years old – were all taken to Hackensack University Medical Center following the crash on West Saddle River Road just south of Holly Drive at 7:44 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, USR Police Capt. Ed Kane said.

Their injuries were believed to be minor, he said.

Police found heroin in the four-door Chevrolet Cruze driven by former Piermont and Sparkill, NY resident Elisabeth Feddeck, 41, Kane said.

Feddeck is a former counselor for children with disabilities at New Jersey Children's Aid and Family Services and a former rehabilitation specialist with SKIP of New York, which helps provide at-home health care for developmentally disabled youngsters, according to her online bio.

Upper Saddle River police charged Feddeck with three counts of assault by auto and various drug offenses before sending her to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Kane said.

She also received summonses for DWI, among other offenses, the captain said.

Members of the Upper Saddle River Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the victims to the hospital, he said.

