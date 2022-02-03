Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco OK After Medical Episode

Bergen County Executive James Tedesco survived a scare when he collapsed at a gathering in Ho-Ho-Kus, multiple sources confirmed.The hard-working Paramus Democrat spent a couple of hours at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood before being released Wednesday night, a spokesperson said.

Local police and Bergen County sheriff's officers cleared the way and escorted the ambulance to the hospital shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Official information about the incident wasn't immediately forthcoming because of federal HIPAA laws that protect patient health information. A member of his office was expected to issue a statement Thursday.

Tedesco -- a former councilman, mayor and freeholder known for always being on-the-go -- has been raising money for a re-election bid this year.

"It wasn't a heart attack or anything like that," said one of several well-wishers who visited him at the hospital. "He's OK."

It wasn't the first time.

Tedesco, 68, collapsed at his own fundraiser last July before bouncing back. Doctors had previously urged Tedesco to slow down after the effects of a bone infection necessitated back surgery in 2015.

