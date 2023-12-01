Mover From Waldwick Charged With Teen Sexual Assault

Ryan Malillo, 37, “sexually assaulted a child between the ages of 13 and 16 in Waldwick,” Musella said on Friday, Nov. 1.

Malillo was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment following an investigation by detectives from Musella’s Special Victims Unit and Waldwick police, the prosecutor said.

Records show Malillo, a Glen Rock native whose profile says he worked for the same company since his late teens, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

