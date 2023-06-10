Ho-Ho-Kus Police Get New Unmarked Vehicle Thanks To Local NJ Icon

Unable to immediately pony up the $80,000 or so that was needed, Capt. Greg McBain turned to a generous friend of law enforcement, iconic contractor Joseph Sanzari.

The straight-talking, self-made creator of a multimillion-dollar family business -- one who literally helped build New Jersey -- has been larger than life to many. After all, how many people can say Lucianno Pavorotti has sung in their honor?

The president of Joseph M. Sanzari, Inc. and the Sanzari Companies, the 77-year-old Bergen County philanthropist is still a local guy at heart, however, including in his adoptive township of Ho-Ho-Kus.

Thanks to him, a new SUV has blended in with civilian vehicles around town.

Sanzari "didn't think twice about writing a check," said McBain, the police captain.

Amid the current dearth of new cars for sale, township police had to go to Pennsylvania to find the new wheels.

The unmarked SUV -- which won't be described here -- has been on the road a couple of weeks.

"We want to thank Joe for donating it," McBain said. "We really appreciate it."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Highlands and receive free news updates.