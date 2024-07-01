Pedestrian Killed, Another Critical After Being Struck At Florham Park Intersection: Cops

The two pedestrians, who were not identified, were struck just after 11 a.m. at Ridgedale Avenue and Brooklake Road in Florham Park, local police said. The vehicle had been turning onto Ridgedale Avenue from Brooklake Road, police said.

Both pedestrians were hospitalized with serious injuries, and one died after the crash, police said. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and spoke with investigators.

The driver was not injured and was released from the scene, while the driver’s vehicle was impounded for further forensic analysis. The Morris County Sheriff's Office responded to assist.

Witnesses or anyone with dash-cam or similar video can contact Lt. Dan Bundschuh in the FLPD's Traffic Bureau at 973-410-5375.

