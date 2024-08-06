Brooklyn Man Used Fraudulent ID To Open Bank Account: Denville PD

On Tuesday, Jan. 30, officers responded to report of an identity theft incident at TD Bank at 298 East Main St, Denville police said. An investigation determined Luis Godoy opened a bank account using a fraudulent ID and bank card in order to obtain funds from a person's account, police said.

Godoy has been linked to numerous identity theft investigations throughout New Jersey, police said. Officers said they were able to apprehend him with the assistance of Greenwich Township police.

He was charged with assuming a false identity, knowingly exhibiting false documents and possession of a false ID, police said.

