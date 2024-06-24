Partly Cloudy 77°

Body Of Missing Man, 79, Recovered From Lake Hopatcong, Prosecutor Says

The body of a 79-year-old man who disappeared in Lake Hopatcong was recovered Monday morning, June 24, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Authorities were called to the lake in Roxbury Saturday, June 22 around 7:30 p.m., when the Landing man, who has not been identified, went in but did not emerge, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

A massive search effort was launched but suspended overnight, authorities said. The effort resumed Sunday morning, however, water conditions and visibility hindered recovery efforts, and the search was suspended Sunday night, a spokesperson for the county prosecutor's office said.

The search resumed Monday, at which point the 79-year-old man was found dead, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

Search efforts included the Morris County Sheriff's Office Emergency Service Unit deployment of a submersible, New Jersey State Police divers/sonar, and state police aviation. 

