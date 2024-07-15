Water Restrictions Issued Across These Jersey Shore Counties

New Jersey American Water issued a mandatory outdoor water conservation restriction for customers in Monmouth and Ocean counties, the company said in a news release on Sunday, July 14. The order was expected to last for 48 hours.

The company said crews will fix a 36-inch valve at its Jumping Brook Water Treatment Plant in Neptune. "Increased summer demands" were also cited as a reason for the restrictions.

The order applies to customers in the following communities:

Aberdeen

Allenhurst

Asbury Park

Atlantic Highlands

Avon-by-the-Sea

Bay Head

Belmar

Bradley Beach

Colts Neck

Deal

Eatontown

Elberon

Fair Haven

Highlands

Holmdel

Interlaken

Keansburg

Lake Como

Little Silver

Loch Arbor Village

Long Branch

Matawan

Middletown

Monmouth Beach

Neptune City

Neptune Township

Ocean Grove

Ocean Township

Oceanport

Red Bank

Rumson

Sea Bright

Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Township

Tinton Falls

Union Beach

Wanamassa

West Long Branch

Impacted customers were notified through the company’s emergency notification system. They were asked to take measures like stopping irrigation or sprinkler watering of lawns, washing cars, and filling pools.

NJ American Water also said it would notify customers when the restriction is lifted.

