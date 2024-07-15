Fair 86°

Water Restrictions Issued Across These Jersey Shore Counties

Customers in two counties were asked to conserve water as crews made emergency repairs at a treatment plant, officials said.

A sink with a running water faucet.

 Photo Credit: Image by Karolina Grabowska from Pixabay
Chris Spiker
New Jersey American Water issued a mandatory outdoor water conservation restriction for customers in Monmouth and Ocean counties, the company said in a news release on Sunday, July 14. The order was expected to last for 48 hours.

The company said crews will fix a 36-inch valve at its Jumping Brook Water Treatment Plant in Neptune. "Increased summer demands" were also cited as a reason for the restrictions.

The order applies to customers in the following communities: 

  • Aberdeen
  • Allenhurst
  • Asbury Park
  • Atlantic Highlands
  • Avon-by-the-Sea
  • Bay Head
  • Belmar
  • Bradley Beach
  • Colts Neck
  • Deal
  • Eatontown
  • Elberon
  • Fair Haven
  • Highlands
  • Holmdel
  • Interlaken
  • Keansburg
  • Lake Como
  • Little Silver
  • Loch Arbor Village
  • Long Branch
  • Matawan
  • Middletown
  • Monmouth Beach
  • Neptune City
  • Neptune Township
  • Ocean Grove
  • Ocean Township
  • Oceanport
  • Red Bank
  • Rumson
  • Sea Bright
  • Shrewsbury
  • Shrewsbury Township
  • Tinton Falls
  • Union Beach
  • Wanamassa
  • West Long Branch

Impacted customers were notified through the company’s emergency notification system. They were asked to take measures like stopping irrigation or sprinkler watering of lawns, washing cars, and filling pools.

NJ American Water also said it would notify customers when the restriction is lifted.

