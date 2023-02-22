Tornado Confirmed In Mercer County

A tornado touched down on Tuesday, Feb. 21 in Mercer County, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The NWS' Mount Holly office confirmed a twister in the Quaker Bridge area of Mercer County, leaving a trail of wreckage behind. More details were expected to be released later in the afternoon.

The storm wreaked havoc just north of Trenton in Hamilton Square, Highstown and Twin Rivers in Mercer County, as indicated by a radar, at 3:41 p.m.

Trees were downed and significant damage to houses were reported in the area. A tornado warning had been in effect in the area at the time. A survey team was dispatched to the area surrounding Route 1.

