‘We Are All Devastated:’ Hamilton Middle Schooler Jordan Jefferson Dies Suddenly At 13

Jordan Jefferson died at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick on Friday, April 21, his obituary says. He was 13.

Born in Trenton, Jordan was raised in Hamilton and had been attending Crockett Middle School.

Jordan was described as a “simple, loving, and caring soul that impacted everyone he came across,” reads his memorial. He liked listening to music, playing video games, and dancing — an activity that helped both manifest and demonstrate his consistently upbeat demeanor.

“He had a positive attitude and a likable personality, which made it easy for him to make friends,” reads his memorial. “Jordan always wanted to make sure that those he cared for were okay and loved making them laugh by telling jokes…He left behind so many beautiful memories that we will cherish forever.”

Jordan’s surviving family members include his loving father, Yeshua Jefferson, and mother, Teena Santiago; brothers, Marques Seiber, and Yeshua Jefferson Jr.; grandparents, Daniel and Luz Candelaria Barreto, and Ophelia Morris; uncles, Scott Santiago (Amanda), Carlos Santiago (Maria Vargas-Santiago), and Samuel Jefferson; aunts, Saless Barreto, Yoella Garyah (Bryant), Samujayebo Nyanplutoe, Yefar Jefferson, and Jlarsonti Nyanplutoe; cousins, Cierrah Garcia, Scott III., Quanell, Savannah, Nevaeh, Isabella, Noah and Brielle Santiago, Maalik Mu’Allam, Brianna and Olivia Garyah, Nathan Jefferson, De’ore, and King Littlepage, and many more.

Meanwhile, nearly $9,200 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched by Jordan’s mother to support her loving son’s funeral expenses, exceeding the campaign’s initial $7,000 goal since its creation on Thursday, April 27.

“With a heavy heart, I am writing to let you know about the sudden loss of my dear son, Jordan Jefferson,” Santiago writes. “He was a student at Crockett Middle School…We are all devastated by Jordan’s loss and were not prepared for the high cost of the funeral expenses. We want to give Jordan the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory and to say our last goodbyes.”

Jordan’s memorial was held Saturday, May 6 at Brenna Funeral Home, Immordino Chapel in Hamilton.

“Jordan was an amazing son, brother, cousin and friend who touched the lives of those around him,” Santiago writes.

“Please consider donating if you are able to do so. We are so very grateful for every donation during this difficult time.”

Click here to view/donate to Jordan Jefferson on GoFundMe.

