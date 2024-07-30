Trenton Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor

Jozef Field is charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

Field was arrested at the Kingsbury Apartments in Trenton on Monday, July 29, by members of the U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

At approximately 6 p.m. on May 19, Trenton police received a ShotSpotter activation for multiple rounds and several calls reporting two individuals shot in the area of 2 Kingsbury Square.

Trenton police, fire and emergency services responded to the area and found two 18-year-old males outside suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.

Stephon Fisher, of Trenton, was pronounced dead a short time later, Onofri said. The second 18-year-old victim, also a city resident, sustained three gunshot wounds.

As a result of the investigation, a second individual was identified and charged with this homicide. However, Steven Key, 30, of Trenton, died on July 14, in Philadelphia before his arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mercer County Homicide Task Force Detective Paulina Way at (609) 722-0170 or Sgt. William Jett Jr. at (609) 331-5010.

Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

