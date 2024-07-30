Trenton Man Arrested After Pit Bull Attack, Stabbing: Police

The attack occurred on July 13 at about 10:20 a.m. at New Willow and Southard streets, according to Trenton police.

Police found a 50-year-old male victim from Trenton bleeding heavily from a severe cut to his midsection. Officers rendered medical assistance until Trenton Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported the victim to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for treatment.

An investigation revealed that Kwadwo Veh Asare was walking his pit bull when he came across the victim, whom he knew, and an argument ensued, police said. Asare set his pit bull loose to attack the victim and the dog attacked, knocking the victim to the ground and biting him, police said. Asare ran up to the victim during the dog attack and stabbed him, police said. His stab wound was 8 inches long, they said.

Responding patrol units located Asare in the area, without his pit bull, and took him into custody after a foot pursuit.

Asare was charged with Criminal Attempt-Murder, Aggravated Assault (2 Counts), Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, Endangering Another Person, and Resisting Arrest. Asare also had several active warrants for his arrest.

Anyone with additional information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Michael Cipriano at (609) 575-2235.

