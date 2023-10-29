Spinning Car Sends Trooper Flying In Multi-Vehicle Crash On AC Expressway: Report

Multiple troopers were outside of their cars conducting a motor vehicle stop in the eastbound lanes near Hamilton Township around 11:30 p.m., when a Hyundai SUV traveling in the left lane failed to move over and struck the rear passenger side of an unoccupied state troop car, CBS News says citing an NJSP spokesperson.

The SUV lost control and struck another unoccupied troop car, sending it spinning forwarding into the back of a vehicle stopped by authorities, the outlet said.

A trooper standing in the doorway of the driver's side of the second troop car was struck, and thrown into the grassy median on the highway, according to CBS. He was flown with serious injuries, while the Hyundai driver and passenger were also hospitalized with less severe injuries.

Daily Voice has reached out to New Jersey State Police for comment. Click here for more from CBS News.

