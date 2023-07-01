Fair 82°

Serious Crash Shuts I-295

Interstate 295 was backed up Saturday afternoon, July 1 due to a serious crash. Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
The accident occurred around 4:45 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 57 in Hamilton Township.

Photos from NJDOT cameras show traffic at a standstill.

