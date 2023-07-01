Serious Crash Shuts I-295

The accident occurred around 4:45 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 57 in Hamilton Township.
Photos from NJDOT cameras show traffic at a standstill.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.
Interstate 295 was backed up Saturday afternoon, July 1 due to a serious crash.
The accident occurred around 4:45 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 57 in Hamilton Township.
Photos from NJDOT cameras show traffic at a standstill.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE