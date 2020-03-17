Trenton Offers 'Grab And Go' Lunches For Its School Children

Most schools in the state have closed as a precaution against coronavirus, but what happens to the subsidized food program? Trenton School District will continue to provide free lunches for qualifying students.

"Grab and go" lunches for students are being distributed from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at these four schools: Martin Luther King Elementary, 401 Brunswick Ave.; Mott Elementary, 45 Stokley Ave.; Kilmer K-8, 1300 Stuyvesant Ave.; and Trenton Central High School, 400 Chambers St.

Check in at http://www.trentonk12.org/ for updates.

Know any other school districts doing this in New Jersey? If so, please email jon.craig@dailyvoice.com

