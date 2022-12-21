NJ Elementary Teacher Arrested After 2.5 Years Of Giving Boy Vodka, THC Drops: Prosecutor

A Central Jersey elementary school teacher is facing charges for spending two and a half years supplying a now 13-year-old boy with THC and vodka, authorities announced Wednesday.

Jennifer Debiec, a Bordentown resident and fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in Hamilton, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree child endangerment, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

Investigators say Debiec, 39, supplied the boy with vodka, vape pens, and THC drops for about two and a half years.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the prosecutor’s SVU at (609) 989-6568.

