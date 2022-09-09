Contact Us
Mercer
Mercer County HS Teacher, Coach Had Inappropriate Relationship With Teen Student: Prosecutor

Valerie Musson
Anthony Linder-Creo, 24, of Robbinsville
Anthony Linder-Creo, 24, of Robbinsville Photo Credit: Mercer County Prosecutor's Office

A teacher and coach at a Mercer County high school is facing sexual assault and child endangerment charges after having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teen student, authorities said.

Anthony Linder-Creo, 24, was charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree child endangerment, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Linder-Creo, a business teacher and multi-sport coach at Steinert High School, allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female student at his Robbinsville home on an occasion in August 2022, Onofri said.

Linder-Creo was taken into custody Thursday and is being held in the Mercer County Correction Center pending a detention hearing.

The investigation is being handled by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit.

