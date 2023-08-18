Rest Stop Murder: Woman, 22, Stabbed, Hit With SUV At NJ Turnpike Service Area, Arrest Made

Jamyra C. Odom, 22, of Trenton had just finished her shift when Dandre L. McDaniels Jr., 23, ambushed her at the Woodrow Wilson Service Area in Hamilton Township shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, the State Police said.

Odom and McDaniels knew one another, they said.

McDaniels stabbed Odom multiple times during an apparent struggle after she exited the restaurant, then hit her with an SUV and fled, the State Police said.

Odom was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

Detectives from the NJSP Major Crime South Unit and Troop “D” Criminal Investigation Office quickly identified the vehicle, which was later found parked in front of Capital Health Systems Fuld Campus in Trenton.McDaniels was in the ER receiving treatment for cuts on his hands, they said.He was taken into custody without incident and charged with murder and weapons offenses before being sent to the Mercer County Correctional Center.

