Property Owners Beware: New Tax Scam Hits Mercer County

With a new tax season comes new tax scams, authorities said.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office is aware of a scam using letters claiming to be from a fictitious Tax Assessment Securities division of Mercer County. This is not an official notice from the Mercer County Board of Taxation, the prosecutor's office said.

Residents should not take any action or call the number listed on the notice, the prosecutor's office said.

It is believed that this is an attempt to scam residents into paying a fake tax debt. The fraudulent notice has a bold heading claiming the notice is a "DISTRAINT WARRANT" and a toll-free number listed on the letter, which may lead recipients to believe this is a legitimate piece of communication. These letters attempt to scare residents to respond by stating it is a final judgmental notice and that the recipient must call within 15 days of receiving the letter to avoid enforcement and additional penalties, fees or interest.

Property owners with questions can contact the Mercer County Board of Taxation at (609) 989-6704, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or email botinquiry@mercercounty.org

