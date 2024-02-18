James Li (Class of 2027) was struck at the NJ Transit crossing on Faculty Road in Princeton on Friday, Feb. 16, Princeton Vice President for Campus Life W. Rochelle Calhoun said.

NJ Advance says the incident involved a Princeton Dinky shuttle and happened around 2:15 p.m.

"Our entire community mourns the loss of James, and our hearts go out to James’s family and friends," Calhoun said. "Few details are known and the incident is under investigation. We will share a remembrance of James in the coming days."

A gathering for students was held in the home of Yeh College Head Yair Mintzker.

Resources and support are available through Counseling and Psychological Services (CPS), the Office of Religious Life, the residential colleges, and the Graduate School.

Students wishing to speak with a counselor can call 609-258-3141. CPS will offer drop-in hours for students seeking support at McCosh Health Center on Saturday, February 17 from noon to 2 p.m. Faculty and staff may contact Carebridge to speak with a licensed professional by calling 800-437-0911.

Daily Voice has reached out to NJ Transit for details. Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

