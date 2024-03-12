Popular Chinese Restaurant Owners Had Heirlooms, Money Stolen In West Deptford Burglary

Ethan Wang of Princeton Junction said his parents, Sara Wang and John Kang, "work themselves to the bone" at a restaurant they've run in West Windsor for 25 years called Hot Wok Cafe.

"My mother is now 63 and my father is 65. I want to see them retire," Ethan wrote on a GoFundMe page.

On March 6, the parents' home was broken into between 5 and 7 p.m., West Windsor police confirmed.

The suspects stole a large amount of cash from their business and many valuable items including the most important: Sentimental heirloom jewelry from Taiwan "that my grandmother had given to my mother," Ethan said.

"My grandmother currently has dementia and is unable to recognize my mother. These pieces of jewelry were one of the only things she had to remember her by," the son said.

"This is crippling for them," Ethan wrote. "It absolutely breaks my heart to see my parents being robbed of their hard-earned valuables, which is why I am opening a fundraiser to recuperate a portion of what they lost."

"While the personal effects that they had stolen are worth so much more in both their monetary and sentimental value, this donation goal will help them get back up on their feet, and give them so much more hope, knowing that there is a community there to support them," he said.

