Police ID Victim In Fatal Mercer County Crash

Jamson Lysius, 43, of Trenton, was killed in the crash, according to West Windsor police.

Police did not say who was driving in the crash.

Six other people were injured in the crash, two critically, police said.

At 10:40 p.m. on Monday, June 26, the West Windsor Township Communications Center dispatched Patrol Units to Old Trenton Road near Cubberley Road for a serious collision.

Police found that a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder had overturned on wet pavement.

Three occupants were ejected from the Nissan during the collision, police said.

All six of the injured victims were transported to the Capital Health Regional Medical Center.

Preliminary investigation revealed the following; The Nissan had been traveling westbound on Old Trenton Road just west of Cubberley Road on a straight section of roadway. It was raining and the roadway was wet. The vehicle lost control, exited the roadway to the right, and overturned multiple times in the 1400 Block of Old Trenton Road where it ultimately came to its final resting place, police said.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office (SCRT) and the Middlesex County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene.

