Police ID Dump Truck Driver Killed In 3-Truck Crash In Trenton

Milky Sosa, 51, of Bloomfield in Essex County, died in the crash, Trenton police said.

The drivers of the other dump trucks suffered minor injuries in the Route 129 collision.

"No summonses were issued as the preliminary investigation shows that the deceased driver was at fault," said Det. Lt. Brian Jones, a Trenton police spokesman.

However the investigation is ongoing, Jones said.

Route 129 was closed in both directions at about 12:15 p.m., police said.

Trenton Police, Trenton Fire, and Trenton Emergency Medical Services all responded.

The drivers of each truck were transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, police said.

Two of the drivers were treated for minor injuries and Sosa was pronounced dead at the hospital, they said.

The highway was closed for several hours.

