Trenton Victim Shot In Legs During 'Robbery Gone Bad'

Trenton police were called to a report of a "robbery gone bad," that resulted in a shooting, authorities said.

A person was reportedly shot in the legs at 750 Brunswick Ave., about 5 p.m., according to initial reports.

The shooting victim was taken to the trauma center by a personal vehicle to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, reports said.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office had not been called as of 5:45 p.m., an indication that the shooting was probably not life-threatening.

This is a developing news story.

