Breaking News: US Marshals Help Capture Trenton Fugitives In 2019 Shooting Death
Trenton Victim Shot In Legs During 'Robbery Gone Bad'

Jon Craig
The scene of an earlier shooting. (Courtesy of Peterson's Breaking News)
The scene of an earlier shooting. (Courtesy of Peterson's Breaking News) Photo Credit: Peterson's Breaking News of Trenton

Trenton police were called to a report of a "robbery gone bad," that resulted in a shooting, authorities said.

A person was reportedly shot in the legs at 750 Brunswick Ave., about 5 p.m., according to initial reports.

The shooting victim was taken to the trauma center by a personal vehicle to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, reports said.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office had not been called as of 5:45 p.m., an indication that the shooting was probably not life-threatening.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

